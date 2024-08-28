State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 539,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $151.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.36 and a 1 year high of $152.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $250,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,698.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $250,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,698.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,607 shares of company stock worth $6,725,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

