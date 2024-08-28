State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 78,100 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.