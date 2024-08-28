Steem Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Steem has a market cap of $79.19 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,035.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00546053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00265692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00071753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,037,305 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

