Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $331.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

