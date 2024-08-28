Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Stock Price Up 25%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 700,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 543% from the average session volume of 108,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Stelmine Canada Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
