StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

