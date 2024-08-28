Sterling Manor Financial LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 7.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 495,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,610. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

