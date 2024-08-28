Steven Chadwick Buys 8,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Chadwick bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.20 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of A$97,576.00 ($65,929.73).
Lycopodium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.
About Lycopodium
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lycopodium
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.