Steven Chadwick Buys 8,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Chadwick bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.20 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of A$97,576.00 ($65,929.73).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

