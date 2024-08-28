Steven Sangha Sells 930,000 Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Stock

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00.

Steven Sangha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Sangha bought 100,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Steven Sangha acquired 100,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Steven Sangha bought 35,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,625.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Sangha bought 11,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,080.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Steven Sangha purchased 51,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,790.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Sangha acquired 40,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

Sernova Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SVA stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 142,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 18.11. Sernova Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sernova

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Research analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

