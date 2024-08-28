Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.55 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Stingray Digitl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stingray Digitl Company Profile

