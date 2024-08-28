Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 27th (A, AVTR, BIO, BRKR, CDNA, CGON, DHR, EXAS, GNLX, MLAB)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 27th:

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA). They issued an underweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB). They issued an underweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

