Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 27th (A, AVTR, BIO, BRKR, CDNA, CGON, DHR, EXAS, GNLX, MLAB)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of. Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA). They issued an underweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB). They issued an underweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

