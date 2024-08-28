StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCP opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,466.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,197 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.