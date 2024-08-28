STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $77.43 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. STP has a market cap of $77.43 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,151.06 or 0.99970586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04327574 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,116,831.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

