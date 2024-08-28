Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Insider Viju Menon Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stryker stock opened at $358.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.10 and its 200 day moving average is $341.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

