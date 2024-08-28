Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.25. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.67.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
