Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.25. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

