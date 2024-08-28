Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 617,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,334.0 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Rubber Industries stock remained flat at $12.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Get Sumitomo Rubber Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.