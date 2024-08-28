Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Gap Up to $40.36

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $41.50. Summit Materials shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 64,929 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Summit Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

