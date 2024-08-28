Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.95

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 933430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

