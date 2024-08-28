Synairgen (LON:SNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 101650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

