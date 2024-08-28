T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

T-Mobile US has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $11.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.71. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,242,699 shares of company stock valued at $399,208,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

