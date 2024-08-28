T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $31,699,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,666,339,273.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,317,781 shares of company stock valued at $408,231,443 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.80. 1,020,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,477. The company has a market cap of $234.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $200.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

