TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Up 7.3 %

TAAT Global Alternatives stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TAAT Global Alternatives has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 570.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

