Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 13th

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Shares of TBTC stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.
Table Trac Company Profile
