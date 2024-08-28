Table Trac, Inc. (TBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 13th

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Table Trac Stock Performance

Shares of TBTC stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

