Taiko (TAIKO) Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Taiko has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $488.66 million and $12.09 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,369,408 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.71636979 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $12,023,431.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.