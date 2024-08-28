Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 4%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.09. Approximately 456,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,697,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

