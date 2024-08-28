Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.97. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 23,606 shares.

TNGX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,562,882.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,540,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,755. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

