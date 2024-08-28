Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.18.

NYSE TGT opened at $158.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

