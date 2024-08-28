TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TTGT
Institutional Trading of TechTarget
TechTarget Price Performance
Shares of TTGT opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.39 million, a PE ratio of -108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TechTarget
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.