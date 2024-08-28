TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.39 million, a PE ratio of -108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

