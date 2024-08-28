Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.38

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 50202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

