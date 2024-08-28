Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.17

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 23895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

