Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $208.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded down $31.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.00. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

