Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36.
Telstra Group Company Profile
