Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36.

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

