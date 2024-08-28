Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $674.64 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,017,525,993 coins and its circulating supply is 996,990,674 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

