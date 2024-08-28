TFG Advisers LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,028. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

