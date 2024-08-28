The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Reduced by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. 937,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,913. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $158.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

