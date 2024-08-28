The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $41.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:GS traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $503.80. 578,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.53 and a 200-day moving average of $441.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.
View Our Latest Analysis on GS
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.