The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Mark Menhinnitt Buys 20,639 Shares

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Menhinnitt acquired 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.86 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$100,305.54 ($67,774.01).

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The GPT Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

