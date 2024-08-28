The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) SVP Sells $69,125.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

THG opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

