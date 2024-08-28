The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Cut by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,394,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 159,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 436,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

