The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,232.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after acquiring an additional 181,990 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

