The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181,990 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $373.99. 2,450,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,526. The stock has a market cap of $370.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.