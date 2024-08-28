The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

