The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance
Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
