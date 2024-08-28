The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,259 shares of company stock worth $37,948,393. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. 4,771,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.