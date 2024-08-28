The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 37,332.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,643 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $44,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. 42,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

