The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $107.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $105.00 on Monday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.