TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in August

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the July 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TILT Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of TLLTF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
TILT Company Profile
