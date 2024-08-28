TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in August

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the July 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TLLTF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

