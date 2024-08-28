Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTNMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 6,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

