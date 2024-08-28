Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Price Performance
Shares of TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.
Tokuyama Company Profile
