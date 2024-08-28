Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

