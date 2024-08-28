Toncoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00009311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.72 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,922.56 or 1.00039621 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055824 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,082,575 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,084,512.765304 with 2,534,753,867.4555435 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.31604721 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 536 active market(s) with $700,855,436.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

