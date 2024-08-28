Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the July 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 1.35%.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

